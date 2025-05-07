Balsamroot Bounty Brings Parking Concerns To Olalla Canyon

Officials with Chelan County are requesting the public's assistance in keeping access to the Olalla Canyon Trail clear.

This year's spring season has seen a larger-than-normal bounty of blooming balsamroot flowers throughout the canyon, which in turn has drawn swarms of hikers to the trail system.

The heavy uptick in human traffic has led to parking issues along the narrow Forest Service road that leads to the trailhead just outside Cashmere, with many people illegally leaving their vehicles along the side of the road.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says the influx of illegally-parked vehicles poses numerous safety risks and threatens to damage the area's natural beauty.

The Olalla Canyon Trail only has two small areas for parking and County crews placed signage along both Olalla and Nahahum Canyon Roads on Monday warning people not to park along the sides of the roads or risk a $100 fine and/or having their vehicle towed.

The County also plans to use portable electronic messaging signs to get visitors to further heed the warnings.

Instead of driving to the trailheads, Chelan County officials are recommending visitors to the area make arrangements to take a shuttle.