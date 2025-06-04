The Chelan County Sheriff's Department (CCSO) says more resources have arrived to join the search for accused murderer Travis Decker who is wanted in the death of his three young daughters last weekend.

The 32 year old Decker is accused of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping after the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found at a campground outside Leavenworth on Monday. The girls were never returned to their mother, Decker's ex-wife after a schedule visitation on Friday.

Undersheriff Dan Ozment says the ground and air search continues for Decker, a veteran who is trained in outdoor survival skills and weapons.

Get our free mobile app

Travis Decker photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service Travis Decker photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service loading...

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has provided two helicopters and is joining the search efforts with the CCSO Air Support Unit in the search for Decker across Chelan County, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National forest and wilderness areas.

Additional federal agents have and investigators have also arrived in Wenatchee to provide assistance.

In a press release, Ozment says the public outpouring of assistance has ranged form tips, to offers of assistance from owners of off road vehicles and back country experts who can provide guide services and the use of horses.

The CCSO is changing a resource to provide tips and asks anyone with information on Decker's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's Department tip line at 509-667-6845 or the tip line link on the CCSO webpage.

The U.S. Marshall's office has announced a $20-thousand reward for information leading to the capture of Decker. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, instead, the public is advised to call 911 or the tip line.