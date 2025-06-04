Police arrested a Yakima man in Ellensburg following a human trafficking operation to arrest sex traffickers and help trafficked women.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says, in that initial operation May 22-23, they identified a 37-year-old man but did not arrest him.

The man allgedly expressed interest in paying to have sex with a juvenile female. Detectives followed up and on Friday, the man drove to a location in Ellensburg to pick up the girl. Instead, detectives and Ellensburg Police officers arrested him and booked him into the Kittitas County Jail.

“Nothing we do is more important than looking out for kids," said Chief Deputy Ben Kokjer. "We absolutely prioritize crimes against our community’s children and will take every opportunity to arrest and prosecute those looking to harm them."

Monday the man faced his arraignment. He faces charges of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, attempted rape of a child, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The Sheriff's Office says investigations like this one arrest offenders in the act of victimizing children and hope sharing these cases deter and prevent these crimes.