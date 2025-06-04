Wenatchee School District issues a statement following the deaths of three Lincoln Elementary Students.

The children, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were allegedly killed by their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, who is still on the loose wanted for first-degree murder.

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Kory Kalahar says counseling services are available on the Lincoln Elementary campus for children and staff who need support. They are also publishing a guide for families to talk to children about the loss of someone they care about available in English and Spanish.

"I understand how distressing this news is, and the questions many of you undoubtedly have," Kalahar said. "Our immediate and utmost priority is the well-being of the Lincoln Elementary community. We are focusing all our efforts on providing comprehensive support to their students, staff, and families during this unimaginable time."

The guide outlines how children are experiencing powerful and difficult feelings and want guidance about what these feelings mean and how to cope. It outlines the four basic concepts about death, and how to explain this to children. The guide also describes how children experiencing the death of a close friend or loved one may impact them. There is also information for parents on how to process their own grief.

Kalahar says their thoughts are with the family, the Lincoln Elementary community, and everyone touched by this situation.