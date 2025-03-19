I wouldn’t call myself an expert hiker but between April and November, I typically do three or four hikes in the forests of Washington and Oregon.

Colchuck Lake and Lake Valhalla, both near Leavenworth are two of my favorites. Like most hikers, I try and use the bathroom before I start my adventure. However, as we all know, our digestive system can act up – sometimes at the most inopportune time – like on a plane or while stuck in traffic (both nightmares of mine). If it happens while you’re on a hike in the forest – it’s not a big deal and thankfully, you have a lot of space and privacy to get’r done - but there is a proper way to poop in the wilderness.

Are there outdoor toilets on hiking trails in Washington?

Most trailheads have outhouses, so you can do the deed before you set off on the happy trail. If there’s no outhouse, some trails have outdoor pit toilets along the way, usually marked by a sign that simply says, “Toilet” - like the one above from the Colchuck Lake hike. Using these wooden box toilets is self-explanatory. The only difference from home is that you're outdoors. Make sure to have a hiking buddy on the lookout to warn other hikers the toilet is occupied. Otherwise, everyone will be surprised! Keep reading to find out what to do if there's no toilet.

Where do I poop in the woods when there is no toilet?

If there’s no toilet available the protocol is to head off trail (please) about 150 to 200 feet, preferably behind a bush for privacy - do your thing and then pack it out – yes, put it in a plastic bag – poop and wipes, seal it up and dispose of it later. REI has a great step-by-step video on how to “pack your poop” and why you should do it. I'll post it at the end of the article for you.

If you don’t have a way to pack it out use a stick or a small shovel to dig a cat hole about 7 inches deep and 5 inches wide. Poop in the hole, cover it up, and voila'!

What position do I put my body in to poop in the woods?

Getting your body in the right position is important for several reasons but most importantly, you don’t want to get poo on you. I ran across a reel on Instagram from Paddlingmagazine that demonstrates five pooping positions. Which one would you use?

The Tree Lean – I like this one because you can scratch your back at the same time. The only disadvantage to this position for me would be standing back up.

The Tree Hugger – this one seems pretty legit but you will eventually have to let go of the tree to wipe. Keep your balance so you don’t fall backward.

The Fallen Thrown – just like at home except that it might be mossy and dirty. Make sure the log is sturdy, if it breaks, you’ll be in deep s*&t.

The Lowdown – this one seems most practical but again, you will have to stand back up which could pose a problem.

Poop with a friend – no thanks, I’ll pass on this one, but if you’re comfortable with it – here’s the technique.

Here’s the complete reel in full demo mode for your viewing pleasure! Happy trails!