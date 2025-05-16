Washington is has a lot of beauty to be explored. Nature was good to our state. If you're into hiking, there's no shortage of awesome trails to explore. And, you may want to stay on public trails. Sometimes, if you deviate from the trail, you could run into something unexpected.

What Dos It Mean When You Encounter Purple Paint on a Tree in Washington?

In many states, purple paint on trees, fences, rocks, and buildings generally means that you're on private property. The paint is meant as a warning of "No Trespassing."

Why Was the Color Purple Chosen to Use?

Purple was chosen because it's easy to see in a natural setting. Purple is also a hue that those who are colorblind can identify. Purple marks can be seen from a distance. Paint was chosen because signs can get knocked down, blown away, vandalized, or stolen. It's a cheap way to deter trespassing on someone's private property.

More Than 20 States So Far Have a Purple Paint Law in Place.

Although it's NOT a law just yet in Washington, many land owners do use purple paint on their property to indicate it's private. "No Trespassing" is allowed. The meaning of purple paint can vary from state to state.

In Texas, land posted with purple paint is closed to trespassing of any kind. But in North Carolina, purple paint indicates ONLY hunting, fishing, and trapping.

Even though, it's NOT the law in Washington, just yet, purple paint on trees indicates that you are on private property. The best thing to do, is turn around and keep going.

