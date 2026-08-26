Nation’s Hardest Working States Ranked, Washington Falls Below Average
Americans are known to be hard workers. OK...make that some Americans are known to be hard workers.
There's a new study out ranking the the hardest-working states in America. According to WalletHub, Washington State ranks below average as the 38th hardest-working state in the nation. The personal finance company ranked all 50 states according to hard they work.
The Hardest Working State Is South Dakota
South Dakota is the hardest-working state, in part because 6.5% of workers have multiple jobs, the 11th-highest percentage in the country. Although this may not be an ideal situation, indicating that people’s main jobs are not paying them enough, it’s still a testament to how hard South Dakota residents are willing to work.
South Dakota also has the highest employment rate in the country at almost 98%. North Dakota is the next most hard-working state followed by Alaska.
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"Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.
According to WalletHub, the Least Hard-Working States Include:
Michigan ranks dead last for the second year in a row, followed by Oregon, and New Jersey.
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