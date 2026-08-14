Farmers’ Almanac 2026 Winter Forecast for Washington State

Farmers’ Almanac 2026 Winter Forecast for Washington State

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farmersalmanac.com
farmersalmanac.com

As a native of Minnesota, I very much dislike winter and anything associated with it. I'll take a good ol' Washington heat-wave summer over winter-cold temperatures any day. One thing I do enjoy about winter is the snow.

I LOVE Watching Snow Fall, IF I don't Have to Drive in It

Patti Banner
Patti Banner

If the 2026-2027 Farmers' Almanac is accurate, you'll want to keep a shovel, rain boots, and an ice scraper close. You may need all three. The Winter Outlook says snow, sleet, and surprises are in order.

Read More: Washington Ranks among the Lowest Tipping States in the Country

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Specifically for the PNW, More Changeable Less Dependable Snow

Wait, what does that mean? After diving in further, the PNW winter prediction is full of contrasts. While the South is predicted to experience an active, wet season, quick bursts of snow and cold are expected across the North.

Heavy Snow Can Impact Travel, Reservations, and More

Patti Banner
Patti Banner

Last year, while vacationing in Leavenworth, my husband and I ABSOLUTELY LOVED the first snowfall of the season. In fact, we watched SEVERAL inches fall, and didn't lift one shovel.

However, because the roads were snow-covered, we did have to reschedule our planned visit to Leavenworth Adventure Park. We took a ride on the Alpine Coaster the following day.

Patti Banner
Patti Banner

And, trust me, it was SPECTACULAR!

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Weather is unpredictable, but, the Farmers' Almanac reports 80-85% accuracy in their regional outlooks. So, there's that.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Categories: Featured

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