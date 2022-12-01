We sure are lucky to be living here, especially if you're not going anywhere outside of Washington state for the next couple of weeks. We have found 10 sparkly Christmas events that are happening soon. They will blow your mind with how magical and lit up they are!

10 Sparkly Christmas Events in WA State Canva loading...

We have included events happening all over Washington, so if you're itching to do some road tripping in the coming weeks, you're covered with this list. There are sparkly, well-lit events happening from Lakewood to Bellingham and all the way to Spokane, including cities in between like Yakima, Ellensburg, Puyallup, Wenatchee, and the Tri Cities!

Check out these 10 events happening soon in Washington state.

December 1-4, 2022

2 . Lights in Spokane at the Northwest Winterfest

Dec 2nd to Dec 4th

largest illuminated lantern display and cultural celebration

3 . Lighted Boat Parade in Tri Cities (Kennewick)

December 2 to December 3

4 . Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights in Tri Cities (Richland)

Various times December 2 to January 2, 2023

December 7, 14, 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Happening now thru Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

7 . Manito Holiday Lights in Spokane Drive-Thru or Walk-Thru

Dec 9th

Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights at Manito is a decades-long Spokane Tradition

Get our free mobile app

December 9

Christmas Tree selfie Sabri Tuzcu loading...

Happening December 10, 2022

10 . Winter Solstice Lights at Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood

Thru Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

SEE ALSO: These 9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV Will Be Very Missed

Report a typo or correction

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.