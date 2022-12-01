10 Sparkly Christmas Events in Washington That Will Blow Your Mind

10 Sparkly Christmas Events in Washington That Will Blow Your Mind

Canva

We sure are lucky to be living here, especially if you're not going anywhere outside of Washington state for the next couple of weeks. We have found 10 sparkly Christmas events that are happening soon. They will blow your mind with how magical and lit up they are!

Canva
loading...

We have included events happening all over Washington, so if you're itching to do some road tripping in the coming weeks, you're covered with this list. There are sparkly, well-lit events happening from Lakewood to Bellingham and all the way to Spokane, including cities in between like Yakima, Ellensburg, Puyallup, Wenatchee, and the Tri Cities!

Check out these 10 events happening soon in Washington state.

1 . Puyallup Victorian Christmas

December 1-4, 2022

 

2 . Lights in Spokane at the Northwest Winterfest

Dec 2nd to Dec 4th

largest illuminated lantern display and cultural celebration

 

3 . Lighted Boat Parade in Tri Cities (Kennewick)

December 2 to December 3

 

4 . Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights in Tri Cities (Richland)

Various times December 2 to January 2, 2023

 

5 . Ellensburg Night Market

December 7, 14, 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

 

6 . Zoo Lights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma

Happening now thru Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

 

7 . Manito Holiday Lights in Spokane Drive-Thru or Walk-Thru

Dec 9th

Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights at Manito is a decades-long Spokane Tradition

 

Get our free mobile app

8 . Bellingham Lighted Christmas Stroll: Straight Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie

December 9

 

Sabri Tuzcu
loading...

9 . Bellingham Lighted Bike Parade

Happening December 10, 2022

 

10 . Winter Solstice Lights at Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood

Thru Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

 

SEE ALSO: These 9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV Will Be Very Missed

 

Report a typo or correction

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

 

Filed Under: yakima, spokane, holiday, Christmas, travel, tourism, ellensburg, washington, seattle, tacoma
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ