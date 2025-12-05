With :18 remaining in the fourth quarter against Royal, and senior quarterback Rylan Hatmaker pulling the Cashmere Bulldogs within a point on a six yard run to score a touchdown, Cashmere failed a two point conversion and the Knights win their sixth straight 1A state championship.

Bulldogs Head Coach Bryan Bremmer took full responsibility after the loss.

“That’s on me,” Bremmer said. “I’ve gotta do a better job to make sure my guys are prepared.”

Hatmaker went 23-29 with 242 yards, with 63 yards on the ground, and two scores. He also threw two interceptions.

Royal Strikes First

Royal jumped out to a 7-0 lead after an 8-minute drive over 61 yards in the first quarter.

Cashmere’s First Answer

Cashmere answered with a nine-play, 81 yard drive capped off by a 16 yard pass from Hatmaker to junior tight end David Odenrider. Cashmere failed a two-point conversion and trailed by a score of 7-6.

It took Royal just two plays to strike again, with an 81 yard pass from Royal quarterback Grant Wardenaar to runningback Dax Jenks to make it 14-6 in the second quarter.

A Turnover Shifts Momentum

Cashmere had a chance to score at the end of the first half, but Hatmaker threw his second interception of the game.

Royal took their 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Cashmere’s defense came to play in the second half.

Second-Half Defense Stands Tall

After opening up the second half with two plays combining for 51 yards from Jenks, the defense forced a turnover on downs deep in Cashmere territory to give the Bulldogs the ball back.

Cashmere didn’t waste its opportunity. A meticulous drive by the Bulldogs led them to the end zone with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, and junior runningback Jacoby Tait took it into the endzone. Cashmere converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.

Royal continued to feature Jenks in the fourth quarter. He scored on the next drive to re-take the lead 21-14.

Final Drive Comes Up Short

Cashmere had a chance to tie about midway through the fourth quarter, but a carry at the Royal one yard line was stripped and the Knights came away with the fumble.

However, the Bulldogs defense didn’t give up. They forced a punt with around 3:00 remaining and converted a 92-yard drive, capped off by the Hatmaker score and the failed two-point conversion.

And while it wasn’t the outcome they wanted, the Bulldogs gave everyone at Husky Stadium another thrilling moment in the State Championship game. Cashmere finishes its season at 10-2.