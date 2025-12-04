The sponsor of two initiatives to the Washington legislature held a signature-gathering event in Wenatchee on Tuesday night

Let's Go Washington is trying to get two measures before lawmakers in Olympia that aim to strengthen parental rights and communication with schools and to restrict males from participating in girls' sports.

Get our free mobile app

Eastmont High School sophomore Ahnahleigh Wilson was joined by almost two dozen local girls at a signature gathering event held in the multi-purpose room at Garden City Academy. Wilson said she has raced against boys on at least four occasions, including a second-place finish against a biological male at a track meet in Cashmere when she was in 8th grade.

"Four times I have watched girls lose their rightful place on the podium, their rankings, and their confidence. This is not just about high school sports. For me, my friends standing behind me, and for so many more female athletes across Washington state, this is about our dreams."

The 16-year-old Wilson says she has been the target of personal attacks since she spoke out against boys in girls' sports 2 years ago after losing to a boy at the Cashmere Junior Olympics track meet

"I can't believe the awful things said about me and my family, all because I'm asking for fairness and safety and for girls to be heard."

Wilson and others urged adults to help protect girls' privacy and safety in girls' sports, saying political leaders have stood up for transgender athletes but not biological girls, who deserve fairness and protection in the locker room and in competition.

Wenatchee High School senior Sadie Sullivan told the audience that boys are in girls' locker rooms in Wenatchee. The four-year Wenatchee varsity swimmer recounted her first encounter with males in her locker room, which happened two years ago, and had to call her parents to report it.

Sullivan and her father, Bill Sullivan, urged adults to protect competitive fairness and the privacy of young girls in the locker room.

Governor Bob Ferguson, public school superintendent Chris Reykdal, and the governing board for interscholastic sports (WIAA) have ruled that athletes are allowed to compete as the gender they identify with and can use locker rooms or bathrooms of their choosing.

A current Spokane area high school track coach, Dori Whitford, says there have been profound changes over her 40-plus-year career coaching prep athletes.

'As recently as 7 to 10 years ago, I was a public school advocate. I was a WEA (teacher's union) member and backed the WIAA 100%. I was not in favor of private or home school because public school was a good place. I am now embarrassed of (WEA and WIAA) and leaders at this point."

Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood said each of the citizen initiatives to the legislature requires 309,000 signatures by early January to qualify for consideration in the next legislative session. Lawmakers may adopt the initiatives into law or allow the measures to appear on the November ballot in 2026 for voters to decide.