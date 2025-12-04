The National Weather Service is warning hazardous weather conditions are possible during a wind advisory for north-central Washington starting Friday evening

The Wenatchee area, Waterville plateau, and lower Garfield and Asotin counties could be hit with damaging winds through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Spokane is warning of westerly winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph.

The cities of Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Waterville, Mansfield, and Clarkston, plus Number 1 and Number 2 Canyons, Badger Mountain Road, and Pangborn Airport are included in the advisory between 7pm on December 5th and 7am on December 6th.

The impacts from those wind speeds could blow around unsecured objects, and downed tree limbs could cause power outages.

The strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks and recreational vehicles.