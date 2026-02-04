The 2026 Winter Olympics are coming soon, and this year several athletes with ties to Washington State will be repping the USA in Italy.

When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Friday, February 6th through February 22nd, 2026

Where Are the Winter Olympics This Year?

Milano Cortina

You can watch the Winter Olympics on your local NBC channel and catch additional highlights and games on the Peacock streaming channel.

Celebrities will be flocking in to watch the Olympic games and some will be giving special live performances, including Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, who will be singing on stage at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan.

The opening ceremony begins February 6th at 10 a.m. Pacific, and the prime-time events start at 5 p.m.

2026 Winter Olympics TEAM USA Athletes with Washington State Ties

Redmond: Katie Hensien: Alpine Skiing

Bellevue: Eunice Lee: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating

Seattle: Erin Martin: Para Nordic Skiing

Winthrop: Novie McCabe: Cross-Country Skiing

Burlington: Cooper McLeod: Speedskating

Issaquah: Ben Richardson: Curling

Tacoma: Corinne Stoddard: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating

Lake Stevens: Luc Violette: Curling

