If you are a parent in Washington state and you have kids apparently you're not a hard nosed parent who cracks down on your child's internet use.

YOU ARE MORE LENIENT THEN MOST PARENTS AROUND THE NATION

A recent survey conducted by HostingAdvice.com involving 3,000 parents sheds light on the extent of parental controls on the websites and apps their children access. The survey found Washington parents are more lenient than the national average;

36% said they monitor their children's online habits daily.

Most parents surveyed believe it is acceptable for children to start using social media at age 13 or older.

DO YOU THINK WARNING LABELS WOULD WORK?

Do the numbers concern you? You may have heard the Surgeon General who recently recommended warning labels on social media apps like warnings found on things like alcohol and cigarettes. All the experts say the concerns are real and that parents, especially in Washington state should play more active roles in monitoring online activities.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

AT LEAST SOME OF YOU WATCH YOUR KIDS ONLINE

If you are a parent the survey found that 43% of parents in Washington watch what kids are doing on websites and social media sites their kids visit. Among those, 36% say "they monitor their children's online habits daily, showcasing a high level of vigilance." Regularly checking browser history: 33% of parents surveyed said they routinely check their children's browser history to stay informed about their online activities.

Parental control software: 25% said they use parental control software to restrict access to inappropriate content and monitor usage.

PARENTS HAVE ONE BIG CONCERN?



So what's the biggest concern among parents like you around the nation?

Exposure to inappropriate content: 44% of parents surveyed said they are most concerned about their children being exposed to inappropriate content online. So how are you protecting your kids online?

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett