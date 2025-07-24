It turns out, Washington has two of the best downtowns in America for "wellness" walks. These are the kinds of main streets that are not only safe and perfect for window shopping, they're also a brilliant way to get in a good cardio workout for your health.

The revelation was discovered in a survey from Assisted Living Magazine, which polled readers to see which downtown cities they loved to walk in the most.

It's All About the Healthy Local Vibes

No matter your age, walking is obviously a great way to engage in a healthy exercise routine, so add your downtown to the mix of great places to walk besides inside the mall or at a local park.

Main Street, Walla Walla

The picturesque vibes of Main Street offer peeks into merchant windows and finding shade in the trees.

Downtown Walla Walla Downtown Walla Walla Photo Credit Google Street View

You can stop by Inland Octopus to buy some cool toys for a kid you love (or yourself) or grab a bite to eat with some premium olive oil or vinegar at D'Olivo Tasting Bar.

Walla Walla is best known for their sweet onions and their trendy wineries.

Water Street, Port Townsend

Port Townsend is gorgeous. Its downtown is close to a beautiful stretch of the Puget Sound. It looks like a post card, which will be easy on your eyes as you work out your glutes and legs on your wellness walk.

Downtown Port Townsend WA Downtown Port Townsend WA Photo Credit Google Street View

Visit downtown shops like the Lively Olive Tasting Bar (929 Water St), where you can stock up on vinegars, premium olive oils, condiments, and light snacks to go with those delicious items.

Or grab a book at the William James Bookseller (829 Water St).

“Too often, wellness gets boxed into gyms and gadgets,” says CEO Jeremy Clerc of Assisted Living Magazine . “But the simple act of walking – especially in places that are beautiful, social, and full of charm – can be just as powerful. These main streets remind us that movement can be both joyful and effortless when the environment invites you in.”