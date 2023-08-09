WA Apple Crop Forecast Expected To See 24% Increase Over 2022

That's a lot of apples. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has released the forecast for the 2023 Washington state fresh apple crop. Officials estimate the crop at just over 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples, a 28.8% increase from 2022’s 104.3 million boxes.

THE FORECASTED CROP WILL BE BIGGER THAN LAST YEAR

Association officials say the 2022 harvest was smaller than normal because of a cold sprin and snow that prevented some pollination during bloom.

But this year it's different.

Associaiton officials say cooler weather has helped growers deliver a healthy crop much closer to what they call the "previous six-year average production. That's a return to historic norms is also seen in growers’ reports of good size distribution and expected high quality across all varietals."

FRUIT QUALITY IS UP ALONG WITH A LARGER CROP

“There is a lot of excitement as we are seeing a more normal harvest and excellent fruit quality this year," says Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. He says spring and early summer weather "created near-perfect growing conditions, so our domestic and foreign customers are going to see great size, color, and overall good quality in our apples."

GROWERS ARE GEARING UP FOR A LONG HARVEST

He says the harvest is just starting in the Yakima valley and other areas.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association says apples are a vital part of the state's economy representing 21% of the state’s total agricultural value in 2021.

How much of the crop was exported last year? 20% down from the five-year average of 28% due to lower overall production in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.