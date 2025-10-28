The Most Unexpected (and Charming) Christmas Town in Washington

When Washingtonians think of the best Christmas towns to visit, usually they flock to Leavenworth or Port Townsend, and maybe even Poulsbo. I'm here to say that Washington's coziest Christmas holiday town isn't where you think!

This winter, you could enjoy a truly unique Christmas holiday experience that is road trip-worthy, unexpected, and fun, set right here in Washington State.

Unexpected Christmas Town WA: Fairhaven Bellingham Photo: Enjoy Fairhaven on Facebook, Monica Grabkowska and Annie Spratt on Unsplash, and Canva loading...

Bellingham's Fairhaven Historic Neighborhood: The Underrated Christmas Town of Washington

The Fairhaven neighborhood of Bellingham is a special place not too many people know about. I'm sure the townsfolk would prefer to keep it that way, but as a resident of Washington, I like to be in the know of our magical towns and neighborhoods that are road trip worthy.

Washington's Historic and Magical Fairhaven Neighborhood

The Fairhaven neighborhood in Bellingham was founded in 1883, making it one of Washington's oldest at 142 years old. It has seen visits by notable figures including Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) and President William Howard Taft.

This historic neighborhood is today filled with magic during Christmastime; it's a place where even statues heads are given care and consideration. (Nice crochet hat you got there, J.J. Donovan! Is that a treble crochet or a puff stitch?)

JJ Donovan statue Fairhaven Bellingham Statue of J.J. Donovan in Fairhaven Bellingham, WA. Photo Credit: Enjoy Fairhaven via Facebook loading...

Experience an Old-Fashioned Christmas - Fairhaven Style

If you are lucky enough to visit Bellingham during the month of December, stop by and enjoy the feeling of traveling back in time (or at most, traveling to an alternate universe) to a cheery Victorian era where everyone is welcomed.

There are horse carriage rides, sightings of jolly old Saint Nick, firelight strolls, Christmas carolers in the town square, festive musicians, outdoor community gatherings, and many unique shops to wander around and buy fun stuff.

You'll know you've arrived when you see the 'Welcome to Fairhaven' gazebo on 10th Street in Village Green park!

Christmas Carolers in Fairhaven Bellingham, WA Christmas Carolers in Fairhaven Bellingham. Photo Credit: Enjoy Fairhaven on Facebook loading...

Don't miss the Winterfest Bonfire in Fairhaven on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, from 4–9pm at Stones Throw Brewery (1009 Larrabee Ave).

"This festive evening invites the community to gather outdoors, soak up the holiday spirit, and take part in the Fairhaven Association’s beloved Firelight Stroll. The event will also feature Gluhwein (a German spiced mulled wine), hot cocoa, and S’mores provided by the Girl Scouts, making it a cheerful evening for guests of all ages. Join us for a night of warmth, laughter, and community cheer as we welcome the holiday season together in Fairhaven." - Stone's Throw Brewery

