Moses Lake Teen Killed While “Playing With Gun”, Police Say

A Grant County teenager is dead following a shooting that occurred in Moses Lake late Thursday.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dale Road where they discovered the 18-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Sgt. Jeff Sursely says the shooting appears to have been accidental.

"Initial findings are that two subjects were playing with a gun when it discharged, striking one of the subjects and causing a fatal injury."

Police have not released the identity of the victim, nor the 22-year-old male whom he was reportedly with when the shooting happened.

Sursely says all parties at the scene cooperated with the investigation, which he adds is ongoing and more details pending.

