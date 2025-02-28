Wenatchee School Director Miranda Skalisky is relocating outside the are and can no longer serve. The school district is accepting applications for individuals who can serve until elections are held this fall.

Applicants must be a US citizen, registered voter, and live within the Wenatchee School District Director District #4 boundaries in Sunnyslope and south to Maiden Lane. (SEE MAP)

Candidates should apply by March 21st and applications can be completed online at wenatcheeschools.org/board. The Board will select which candidates to interview on March 26th The public can attend the interviews with candidates on April 3rd. The replacement for Skalisky will be sworn in starting at 5 p.m. The newly appointed board member will begin serving on April 22nd.

The appointee will serve until school board elections this November when a director will be elected to fill Skalisky’s unexpired term, through 2027. The seat will be up for election to a standard four-year term starting in 2028. Candidate filing for the November 25th election will open the week of May 5th - 9th.

For more information on the application procedures and/or the selection process, contact the Wenatchee School District’s central office at (509) 663-8161 or email Kim White at white.k@wenatcheeschools.org.