Heavy Tree Damage at Ohme Gardens, Chelan County Hiring Helicopter Crew

Chelan County is bringing in two local contractors to remove downed trees in a recent windstorm at Ohme Gardens. The work could begin as early as Monday, March 3rd and motorists will be impacted on Ohme Garden Road

The cleanup will involve a helicopter to remove trees blown onto the rocky cliffs just below Ohme Gardens, which is owned by Chelan County.

Public Information Officer says the helicopter operation will involve a 150-foot line and a tree climber. The work will be very visible to the public and will close Ohme Road at the intersection with McMullan Road. Motorists will also encounter one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic and up to 20-minute delays on East Ohme Garden Road in the area below the gardens. The traffic impacts will be from about 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Approximately 15 trees were uprooted in a windstorm on Sunday evening. Four fell onto the rock face below the east side of the Alpine park.

“The combination of recent rains, overly saturated grounds and high winds created the perfect storm to yank these giants from the ground,” said Samantha Segaline, manager of Ohme Gardens.

North Wind Aviation of Entiat and Guy’s Tree Care of Wenatchee will lift the downed and damaged trees into the parking lot.

Segaline believes this cleanup is the first time a helicopter will be necessary to remove hazardous trees in the tourist destinations 95 year history.

Segaline plans on taking orders for cords of firewood.