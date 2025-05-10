Visit the San Juan Islands with a Free Ferry Ride* for a limited time

Bryan Hanson on Unsplash

For a limited time, you can get free rides to the San Juan Islands!

Now's your chance to enjoy a quick getaway!**

Lydia Venjohn on Unsplash
If you're looking for things to do and sightsee in the San Juan Islands, check here and here. There is even a possibility you might see some orca whales in the area, which is a huge draw for tourists. You might even spot a fox for the first time, like one Washington resident was lucky enough to experience!

Fox13 News reported on the new pilot program that will offer free ride trips twice a day between the San Juan Islands to these four spots now until June 30th:

Anacortes

Lopez Island

Orcas Island

San Juan Island

Local island tourism company, San Juan Safaris, said on their website that they are offering the free rides "regardless of the Washington State Ferry Service."

 

Did You Know: kids under 18 are always free on Washington State ferries!

Normally, it costs around $16.50+ to be a walk-on passenger for the Washington State ferries heading from the Anacortes Ferry Terminal to the San Juan Islands, but San Juan Safaris is offering the rides for free!

I hope I get to take my daughter on one of these free rides before June 30th. Maybe I'll bump into you on the ship!

