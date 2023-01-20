Rockslide Work Along Highway 97A Near Entiat Now Complete

If you're driving U-S 97A, north of Entiat, it should be smooth sailing through that stretch of highway.

Drivers were experiencing 20 minute delays while crews shored up hillsides in the area of two rock slides.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says work was completed Thursday night.

"A little after 7:00, they wrapped up that rock scaling work, we were able to remove some hanging rocks that they identified as a potential concern," Loebsack said. "And while we had that crew there, we also looked at an additional rock slope just south of Entiat. Everything looks good."

The target date to complete the project was Friday night, but Loebsack says the contractor was able to finish things up early.

Loebsack says the D-O-T will continue to monitor and assess the risk of rockslides along area highways with similar programs or projects.