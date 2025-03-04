Rockslide Closes Part Of SR-971 Along Lake Chelan

Motorists in the Lake Chelan area are experiencing delays and detours following a rockslide that has blocked a portion of State Route 971 (SR-971) on South Lakeshore Road.

The slide occurred sometime in the early morning hours on Monday and the road was closed by the Chelan County Public Works Department at around 3 a.m. after it was reported.

The closure stretches from milepost 9.1 at Lake Chelan State Park to the highway's intersection with Scenic Ranch Lane west of its junction with U.S. Highway 97A at milepost 11.5.

Public Works officials say the slide caused several large boulders to be exposed about 50 to 60 feet above the roadway which are not accessible for removal by heavy equipment.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a geotechnical team has been deployed to review the slope and crews are currently assessing any damages to the highway.

Until the road can be completely reopened, a detour has been established using the open portion of SR-971 on Navarre Coulee Road.

There is currently no estimated timeframe for the reopening of the road.