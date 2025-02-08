If you're planning on heading over Snoqualmie Pass next weekend, plan ahead. Weather Underground radar's 10-Day forecast predicts up to 15 inches of snow.

Driving over Snoqualmie Pass is very tricky during the winter months here in Washington. I try not to make any plans to visit the Westside of the state from November through April! It's not because I am worried the passes will shut down temporarily while the Washington State Department of Transportation crews shovel all the snow off I-90. Having to put snow chains** on my tires is my biggest fear (because I've never done that before, and it sounds like torture to me).

Those who plan to go over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday, February 15th, should pad their travel time with an extra hour or two just in case it gets hairy on the pass that day. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected during daytime hours and up to 8 that night. Currently, there is only a 60% chance of this huge snowfall accumulation, but it's better to be prepared than to drive up there unaware.

At least it won't be windy next weekend on Snoqualmie; Weather Underground anticipates a wind speed of no more than 5 miles mph. Degree temperatures will hover in the high 20s and early 30s.

Keep up with all the Washington State mountain passes with this handy tool from WSDOT.

**You can find some cheap tire chains at places like Advance Auto Parts for around 60 bucks.

And now this guy is going to show us a cool SNOW TIRE CHAINS HACK!

