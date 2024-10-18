The status of two crew members missing after the crash of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler remains uncertain as search efforts intensify. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, has prompted a coordinated response from military officials to locate the aviators.

THERE'S REASON WHY THE NAMES HAVEN'T BEEN RELEASED SO FAR



Capt. David Ganci, commander of the Electronic Attack Wing at the U.S. Pacific Fleet, addressed the media, confirming that the identities of the crew members involved will not be disclosed until the next of kin have been notified. “Our priority is to locate our two aviators as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Ganci. “Adhering to Department of Defense procedure, we cannot identify or confirm the names of aircrew involved in a mishap until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified of their status. Please remain patient and limit speculation about the incident. That is one of the best ways we can respect the privacy of the loved ones who are impacted by this tragic event.”

USS Kitty Hawk On Patrol Getty Images loading...

IT'S A VERY VERY REMOTE CRASH SITE



The crash site is reported to be located at approximately 6,000 feet in a remote, steep, and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier, complicating the search efforts. To assist in locating the downed aircraft and its crew, soldiers from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have been deployed. Their specialized equipment and skills are expected to facilitate access to the challenging terrain.

HAVE THEY NOT YET REACHED THE ACTUAL CRASH SITE?

So far, Navy officials have indicated that the status of the crew members “cannot be confirmed without a site assessment of the debris area.” As search operations continue, the military is focusing on conducting a thorough assessment of the crash site while ensuring the safety of the search teams involved. The Navy has requested that the public and media respect the privacy of the families affected by this incident as they await further updates.

