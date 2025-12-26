Hey there, if you tend to go to Costco for a few things and walk out of the store with a whole bunch more, be careful reading this article, ha! Longtime members probably already know about this shopping hack, but newbies like me definitely don't.

What Is Costco Next™?

Some changes at the checkout stand have been upgraded to most Costco stores in Washington, and now, savvy shoppers have found a new way to increase discounts!

It's called, Costco Next™. What is it, and how are we able to 'save' with it? Here's what we know.

You can only access the portal using your existing membership account info. The portal includes 'hot buys' and exclusive savings for members only. It's like buying an item you could find at Costco but instead you purchase it from a third-party vendor. You'll be taken to a new website that lets you buy things with a Costco membership discount.

Savvy Shoppers Say, 'It Pays to Just Browse'

Costco Next How It Works Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

One of my friends on Facebook said they found a $100 coat for just $31 in the portal. Now, that's what's up!

I tried it out the membership portal myself to see what kinds of items are available, and I'm seeing a lot of items for electronics, furniture, exercise equipment, luggage, kitchenware, and beauty products.

It's the similar stuff you see at a regular Costco, just with more options. Walmart and Amazon use the same shopping portal format, where customers can buy items on their apps and websites with items being shipped from 3rd-party vendors.

Items purchased from a Costco Next supplier do not qualify for Costco’s Executive Benefits and will not be included in the 2% Executive Benefits. - Costco.com

For some reason, I always forget that I can use my Costco membership to buy discounted gas here in Washington State!

Costco Wholesale Gasoline Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...