You now have about three months to get your REAL ID because the deadline is May 7. If you have a drivers license that was renewed over the last several years it's likely you already have a REAL ID. According to the Department of Homeland Security May 7 is the day when regular state-level ID cards will no longer be accepted by the federal government.

IF YOU PLAN TO FLY YOU'LL NEED A REAL ID OR ENHANCED LICENSE

That means if you don't have your REAL ID you won't be able to go through airport security or enter other federal buildings and services. The requirement for a REAL ID was put in place four years ago after the attacks of 9/11.

HERE COMES THE ENFORCEMENT

Movement toward the new ID card started late last year when officials with the Transportation Security Administration began a transition period for two years in which federal agencies will start "enforcement in phases" for those using their ID to get into federal facilities including airport security. The original date to implement REAL ID was way back in 2008 but it's been delayed for years. Now the deadline is looming, set for May 7.

ARE YOU PLANNING TO GET A REAL ID?

Will you get your REAL ID? Probably not say federal officials who aren't confident they'll see a big number of people signing up for the new ID's.

How do you know if you may already have a REAL ID? If your driver's license or identification card has a small black or gold star in the corner you don't have to worry you already have a REAL ID. If you have an Enhanced Driver's License issued by Washington State you have an ID that is REAL ID compliant.

If you want a new REAL ID contact the WA State Department of Licensing.

