10 Fun Underrated Things to Do in San Jose California

10 Fun Underrated Things to Do in San Jose California

San Jose, CA, Canva

I’m old enough to remember my mom singing a popular Dionne Warwick song, Do You Know the Way to San Jose. I’m also old enough to have heard it as elevator music!

via GIPHY

I’ve dreamt of visiting San Jose, so hopefully, I’ll make it there someday. I already have my list of things to do and see when I get there. 

San Jose, Canva
loading...

WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT SAN JOSE?

San Jose has an airport, is close to a huge amusement park with gigantic roller coasters, a large County fairground, a hop, skip, and a jump from LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the zoo, Top Golf, major league baseball and hockey games, and a Michelin-star restaurant or two. 

You can play pickleball in the courts at Evergreen Valley College. Or join a ladies-only motorcycle club. There’s even a space for you in San Jose if you’re into raves and goth clubs (no, I don’t mean golf, I mean goth).

San Jose is the 10th largest city in California, too.

DIG DEEPER: 12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in California

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

SAN JOSE LOCALS JUST LOST A HIDDEN GEM: BURGER PIT

Pour one out for our San Jose homies who just lost an iconic restaurant that's been a fixture for over 70 years. Foodies’ hearts are in shambles. (RIP Burger Pit!)

Locals love attending fun events in San Jose, like the Volkswagen Car Show in Kelley Park. Next year will be the 40th anniversary!

Here are ten fun things to explore on your visit to San Jose!

 

#10: Monopoly in the Park

Monopoly in the Park via Facebook
loading...

Monopoly in the Park was created to become a display in the San Francisco Garden and Landscape Show. There's no other place on Earth that has one of these kind of parks. This place will be great for your stand-out-like-a-sore-thumb tourist photo ops!

 

#9: Urban Putt San Jose

Urban Putt San Jose via Google Maps
loading...
@visitsanjose Get ready for Downtown San Jose's newest mini-golf experience. ⛳️ @Urban Putt San Jose opens it's doors Thursday, February 29th at 4PM! #sanjoselove ♬ original sound - Visit San Jose

 

#8: Topgolf San Jose

Topgolf San Jose via Google Maps
loading...
@rish_been_here Top Golf in San Jose ️‍♀️ #topgolf #golf #activities #sports #sportslover #activitywithfriends #friends #explorepage #explorer #travelbucketlist #thingstodosj #sanjose #sjactivity #usareels t#reelstiktok #tiktok #reelslovers #explorereel #trendingvideo ♬ Area Codes x Did It On Em by L BEATS - DJ L BEATS

#7: San Jose Sharks NHL Hockey Games

Elsa/Getty Images
loading...
@sanjosesharks Hockey asmr for ya #hockey #asmr #sharkshockey #nhl ♬ original sound - San Jose Sharks

 

#6: LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGOLAND Discovery Bay Area via FB
loading...
@beyondthebrick World's Largest LEGO Roller Coaster at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area #lego #legotiktok #legotiktoker ♬ original sound - Beyond the Brick

#5: Happy Hollow Park & Zoo

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo via Fb
loading...
@eaggyyoung Happy Hollow Park & Zoo #zoo #park ♬ original sound - Aldion Loisse

 

#4: California’s Great America Amusement Park

California's Great America via FB
loading...
@mlvengence do you agree?!? Credit: ElToroRyan and California’s Great America #californiasgreatamerica #railblazer #goldstriker #rollercoaster #rollercoasters #fun #coastertok #amusementpark #themepark #cedarfair #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Lacyloo

#3: Winchester Mystery House

Winchester Mystery House San Jose via FB
loading...
@winchestermysteryhouse No sleepwalking at the WMH #fyp #winchestermysteryhouse #sarahwinchester #architecturetiktok ♬ braedenblanks tocatta and fugue - Nebraska Humane

 

#2: LeYou Ethiopian, a Michelin-star Restaurant

LeYou Ethiopian via FB
loading...
@bayareafoodies Ethiopian food is super fun! #ethiopianfood #injera #sanjose #tiktokfood #tiktokfoodie #viral #fyp #foryou #bayarea #ethiopian ♬ original sound - Tim

#1: Portuguese Historical Museum

Portuguese Historical Museum via FB
loading...
@goldenstateretreivals If you like museums this is for you #sanjose #california #bayarea #traveltok #history #historybuff #thingstodo #fyp ♬ Egyptian R&B Pop Long(867200) - motofuji

 

DIG DEEPER: 7 Most Famous Fast Food Chains That Come From California

5 Reasons Californians Should Not Move to Washington State

True or Fake: 11 Washington, Oregon, & California Strange Laws

Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

Filed Under: vacation, travel, tourism, california

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ