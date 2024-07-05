10 Fun Underrated Things to Do in San Jose California
I’m old enough to remember my mom singing a popular Dionne Warwick song, Do You Know the Way to San Jose. I’m also old enough to have heard it as elevator music!
I’ve dreamt of visiting San Jose, so hopefully, I’ll make it there someday. I already have my list of things to do and see when I get there.
WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT SAN JOSE?
San Jose has an airport, is close to a huge amusement park with gigantic roller coasters, a large County fairground, a hop, skip, and a jump from LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the zoo, Top Golf, major league baseball and hockey games, and a Michelin-star restaurant or two.
You can play pickleball in the courts at Evergreen Valley College. Or join a ladies-only motorcycle club. There’s even a space for you in San Jose if you’re into raves and goth clubs (no, I don’t mean golf, I mean goth).
San Jose is the 10th largest city in California, too.
SAN JOSE LOCALS JUST LOST A HIDDEN GEM: BURGER PIT
Pour one out for our San Jose homies who just lost an iconic restaurant that's been a fixture for over 70 years. Foodies’ hearts are in shambles. (RIP Burger Pit!)
Locals love attending fun events in San Jose, like the Volkswagen Car Show in Kelley Park. Next year will be the 40th anniversary!
Here are ten fun things to explore on your visit to San Jose!
#10: Monopoly in the Park
Monopoly in the Park was created to become a display in the San Francisco Garden and Landscape Show. There's no other place on Earth that has one of these kind of parks. This place will be great for your stand-out-like-a-sore-thumb tourist photo ops!
#9: Urban Putt San Jose
@visitsanjose Get ready for Downtown San Jose's newest mini-golf experience. ⛳️ @Urban Putt San Jose opens it's doors Thursday, February 29th at 4PM! #sanjoselove ♬ original sound - Visit San Jose
#8: Topgolf San Jose
@rish_been_here Top Golf in San Jose ️♀️ #topgolf #golf #activities #sports #sportslover #activitywithfriends #friends #explorepage #explorer #travelbucketlist #thingstodosj #sanjose #sjactivity #usareels t#reelstiktok #tiktok #reelslovers #explorereel #trendingvideo ♬ Area Codes x Did It On Em by L BEATS - DJ L BEATS
#7: San Jose Sharks NHL Hockey Games
@sanjosesharks Hockey asmr for ya #hockey #asmr #sharkshockey #nhl ♬ original sound - San Jose Sharks
#6: LEGOLAND Discovery Center
@beyondthebrick World's Largest LEGO Roller Coaster at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area #lego #legotiktok #legotiktoker ♬ original sound - Beyond the Brick
#5: Happy Hollow Park & Zoo
@eaggyyoung Happy Hollow Park & Zoo #zoo #park ♬ original sound - Aldion Loisse
#4: California’s Great America Amusement Park
@mlvengence do you agree?!? Credit: ElToroRyan and California’s Great America #californiasgreatamerica #railblazer #goldstriker #rollercoaster #rollercoasters #fun #coastertok #amusementpark #themepark #cedarfair #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Lacyloo
#3: Winchester Mystery House
@winchestermysteryhouse No sleepwalking at the WMH #fyp #winchestermysteryhouse #sarahwinchester #architecturetiktok ♬ braedenblanks tocatta and fugue - Nebraska Humane
#2: LeYou Ethiopian, a Michelin-star Restaurant
@bayareafoodies Ethiopian food is super fun! #ethiopianfood #injera #sanjose #tiktokfood #tiktokfoodie #viral #fyp #foryou #bayarea #ethiopian ♬ original sound - Tim
#1: Portuguese Historical Museum
@goldenstateretreivals If you like museums this is for you #sanjose #california #bayarea #traveltok #history #historybuff #thingstodo #fyp ♬ Egyptian R&B Pop Long(867200) - motofuji
