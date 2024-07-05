I’m old enough to remember my mom singing a popular Dionne Warwick song, Do You Know the Way to San Jose. I’m also old enough to have heard it as elevator music!



via GIPHY

I’ve dreamt of visiting San Jose, so hopefully, I’ll make it there someday. I already have my list of things to do and see when I get there.

10 Fun and Underrated Things to Do and See in San Jose, CA San Jose, Canva loading...

WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT SAN JOSE?

San Jose has an airport, is close to a huge amusement park with gigantic roller coasters, a large County fairground, a hop, skip, and a jump from LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the zoo, Top Golf, major league baseball and hockey games, and a Michelin-star restaurant or two.

You can play pickleball in the courts at Evergreen Valley College. Or join a ladies-only motorcycle club. There’s even a space for you in San Jose if you’re into raves and goth clubs (no, I don’t mean golf, I mean goth).

San Jose is the 10th largest city in California, too.

DIG DEEPER: 12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in California

Get our free mobile app

SAN JOSE LOCALS JUST LOST A HIDDEN GEM: BURGER PIT

Pour one out for our San Jose homies who just lost an iconic restaurant that's been a fixture for over 70 years. Foodies’ hearts are in shambles. (RIP Burger Pit!)

Locals love attending fun events in San Jose, like the Volkswagen Car Show in Kelley Park. Next year will be the 40th anniversary!

Here are ten fun things to explore on your visit to San Jose!

Monopoly in the Park San Jose Monopoly in the Park via Facebook loading...

Monopoly in the Park was created to become a display in the San Francisco Garden and Landscape Show. There's no other place on Earth that has one of these kind of parks. This place will be great for your stand-out-like-a-sore-thumb tourist photo ops!

Urban Putt San Jose Urban Putt San Jose via Google Maps loading...

Topgolf San Jose Topgolf San Jose via Google Maps loading...

San Jose Sharks Elsa/Getty Images loading...

LEGOLAND Discovery Bay Area LEGOLAND Discovery Bay Area via FB loading...

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo San Jose Happy Hollow Park and Zoo via Fb loading...

California's Great America California's Great America via FB loading...

Winchester Mystery House San Jose Winchester Mystery House San Jose via FB loading...

LeYou Ethiopian San Jose, Michelin-star Restaurant LeYou Ethiopian via FB loading...

Portuguese Historical Museum in San Jose Portuguese Historical Museum via FB loading...

DIG DEEPER: 7 Most Famous Fast Food Chains That Come From California

5 Reasons Californians Should Not Move to Washington State