Savvy shoppers hoping to avoid spending too much money have long known the secret to saving some cash on everyday household expenses and groceries: going to the dollar store!

Washington's Best Kept Shopping Secret: The Dollar Store

I used to be one of those people who would only run to the dollar store to buy birthday balloons for my kiddo, but one day I realized that there was so much more to the dollar store. In Washington, we have Family Dollar (with two locations in Darrington and Davenport), Dollar Tree (152 locations), and Dollar General (there are 43 locations in WA).

A man is shopping inside a dollar store on one of the aisles looking for something to purchase Dollar stores accept EBT which is another way Washington shoppers can enjoy savings on everyday foods. Getty Images loading...

I took a stroll one day through every single aisle at the Dollar Tree and oohed and ahhed when I noticed they had regular household stuff and groceries for sale that I've been paying double, and in some cases, triple, the price for at the regular grocery store.

But in THIS economy...?

Now that many of us living here in Washington are angry worried about the rising inflation from everything from new international tariffs to brand new state taxes, it's becoming increasingly important to cut corners and readjust our budgets. In this economy, I've found that getting things like frozen ice cream treats, Texas Toast, and cute bowls and plates has saved me a ton in online shipping fees and price gouging at the local corner store chain.

