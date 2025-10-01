The Creepiest Question in WA Real Estate No One Wants to Ask

The Creepy Question No One Wants to Ask a Homeowner

You can probably think of a local home where someone (or people) was previously murdered yet went on to sell for millions to the next homebuyers. Take for instance, the Rucker Mansion in Everett or the Campbell House in Spokane. Inquiring minds want to know: Did the people buying those houses know about the previous murders?

Are sellers required to tell you about a murder (or suicide) when you buy a house? This is probably the creepiest question local real estate agents get asked the most! In Washington, it might even be a secret you're never told.

The Legal Lowdown

What does the law say about disclosing to a potential buyer if somebody previously died, was killed, or unalived themselves in the home for sale? In Washington, is there a real estate death disclosure law, and what about disclosing alleged ghosts and /or paranormal activity?

Form 17: The Seller Disclosure Statement

Unless the home is a foreclosure, deed, a gift, disclosure has been waived by the buyer, or these other exemptions, Washington law mandates that a seller must disclose a host of things to the buyer about the material defects of the home, including info about its:

Title

Water

Sewer/On-Site Sewage System

Structural

Systems and Fixtures

Homeowners Association/Common Interests

Environmental

Manufactured/Mobile Home Info

Nothing on this list that talks about disclosing dead people, though!

The Rucker Mansion in Everett, WA is allegedly haunted

The Spooky Takeaway

If a house has been declared as "haunted" by the seller, they are not legally required to tell you when you buy the home. They also don't have to let you know if someone previously living in the house was killed or died by their own hands.

Some people (including me) recommend you talk to the neighbors before you buy a house and ask them what they know about the house to get the inside scoop!