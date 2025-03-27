A new TV show on PBS is set to showcase Washington State This Spring

Before I had a child, I used to be an avid watcher of shows featuring Washington State, including on PBS and the Food Network. These days, I don’t watch much TV, with the exception of episodes of White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Beyond the Gates. (Don’t judge! They are my escape from daily life,ha.)

Now there's a new TV show that I'm going to put on my "List of Things to Watch."

America the Bountiful

I am intrigued about a new foodie show that is sponsored by American Farmland Trust and called "America the Bountiful"–but only because I found out they are doing an episode in Washington!

The first season of the show "earned four 2025 Taste Award nominations including Best Food Program-Television, Best Travel Program and Best New Series", according to an email press release.

Taste the Adventure WA's Top Salmon, Noodles & Soups Celebrated on New TV Show Canva loading...

Episode #209 of America the Bountiful coming this Spring will visit the Upper Skagit Tribe (to learn about the indigenous tradition of drift net fishing), the Pike Place Fish Market, a popular Filipino shop for some Siangang soup, and a place to eat Japanese buckwheat soba noodles.

America the Bountiful Episode 209 Washington State Salmon America the Bountiful on Facebook loading...

Visit #1: The Upper Skagit Tribe

The episode will feature the host catching some salmon fresh from the Skagit River, drift net style with the local tribe.



Visit #2: Pike Place Market

Next, the episode will explore the fish market at Pike Place, then head next door to a popular place to eat, The Oriental Mart, for some Filipino soup.

Visit #3: Oodles of Noodles

I haven't figured out where the episode will go for some Japanese buckwheat soba noodles with salmon roe, so I guess I'll have to watch and see!

"Salmon is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest. [Host] Capri embarks on the Skagit River with a member of the Upper Skagit tribe [to learn] basics of drift net fishing, tastes a Japanese dish with salmon roe, and will also visit Seattle’s Pike Place Market where Capri enjoys traditional Filipino soup purchased from the fish market next door..." America the Bountiful

You can watch America the Bountiful on the PBS app, stream it on PBS.org, or stream it on your smart TVs and Roku.

