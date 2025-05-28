Sugar Daddy Needs a Home in the Wenatchee Valley
Sugar Daddy is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week. He is a grey tabby with a soft, plush coat and a heart full of mystery.
Sugar Daddy can be a bit aloof at first but with a little space and a comfy spot to rest and he will soon be showering you with affection. Once you’ve earned his trust, you’ll discover a playful and curious companion with an endless supply of energy.
The WVHS staff say he like to chase shadows, pounce on toys and keep you entertained. Sugar Daddy is fiercely loyal to the humans he bonds with and full of charm. Sugar Daddy is the perfect match for someone who is patient, loving, and up for a little adventure.
Sugar Daddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 1 Year Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0058269637
Sugar Daddy is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.
Here is a gallery of the cats available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.
WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.
Toxic Flowers to Keep Away From Your Pets
Gallery Credit: Maria Danise
The 10 most searched pets in the US
Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto