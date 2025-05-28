A waterfront park in Malaga is this much closer to becoming a reality.

The Board of County Commissioners signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 27.51 along the Malaga waterfront for just over $2 million from KB Alloys Inc.

Commissioners signed a purchase agreement at a regular board meeting two weeks ago.

“The agreement is a major step forward in bringing a Malaga Community waterfront park to fruition,” said Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who represents the Malaga area. “With the park’s design now at 30 percent completion and most of the property purchased, we are on track to begin construction in a couple of years.”

The county has already purchased approximately 16 acres near the KB Alloys property location. This recent acquisition will be paid for with existiting tax revenues. County official Jill FitzSimmons says this will not come out of the general fund. She adds the construction is a couple of years away.

"Design is at 30 percent... we're looking at green space, fields for athletics, we're looking at boat ramps, access to the river," FitzSimmons said. "This will all come out as we get along further in the design, and as we get along further in the design, we'll be back with the Malaga community to put that in front of them and get comments as well."

Funding for the Malaga project is a collaboration between the county, Chelan County PUD and the Malaga-Colockum Community Council.