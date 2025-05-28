The body of a Davenport man who'd been missing for almost a month has been found in neighboring Ferry County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Stanial Ray Ferraro was found deceased near his abandoned pickup truck just off State Route 21 near Keller last Saturday (May 24).

Ferraro was reported missing shortly after he was last seen at a casino in Airway Heights on April 29.

His family reports the last contact they had with him was through a text message on the morning of May 4.

Authorities launched a search effort that spanned multiple counties, but aside from Ferraro's vehicle being spotted in Spokane on May 3, no other reports of anyone seeing him or his vehicle were made.

Ferraro's body is now in the care of the Ferry County Coroner's Office, who will conduct an autopsy and an investigation to determine the exact nature of his death.