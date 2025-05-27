Police arrested two people late Wednesday in connection with a series of vehicle prowls in Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a woman flagged down a deputy at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 22. The woman said her bicycle had been stolen from the back of her truck. She provided a detailed description of the bike, including a photo of a similar model. Deputies noted the bike's unique color and accessories.

Later that night, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle prowl in progress near 8th and Commercial. Based on information from RiverCom dispatch, deputies located two suspects matching the description.

One of the suspects rode the stolen bike. Deputies detained both individuals and recovered multiple stolen items linked to several other vehicle prowls in the area.

Police took 26-year-old Marque Wilson of Coulee Dam and 32-year-old Phillip Green Jr. of Wenatchee into custody and booked them in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of possession of stolen property.