Washington state is known for it's hiking - it's one of the top 10 states in the nation for the activity.

Washington is a Popular Destination for Hikers

Due to the vast amounts of wilderness, gorgeous national parks, mountains, forests, and wildlife, this state is known for its hiking and people from all over the world will visit this corner of the world.

Washington State Parks estimates more than 40 million people visited a state park in Washington in 2024.

Know Before You Go

As enjoyable as the states parks, trails, and forests can be, they pose dangers. National Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources, and State Park officials often issue these warnings for prospective hikers.

With that in mind, here are 10 tips for Washington hikers.

10 Tips for Washington Hikers Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety. Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper