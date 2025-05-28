A new wildfire is burning in North Central Washington.

Officials say the Second Creek fire sparked on Monday afternoon and has since torched approximately 64 acres of mostly timber about eight miles north of Leavenworth.

The blaze is reportedly burning on both U.S. Forest Service- and privately-owned land.

Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire's location is presenting a challenge for suppression efforts.

"It's burning up in some steep and rugged terrain and that's presenting a challenge to firefighting but there's no structures threatened at this time and no road closures."

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for residents from the intersection of Merry Canyon to Second Creek Road, about three miles up.

Rodruck says crews have been hitting the fire hard from both the ground and the air, since there are plenty of resources to dedicate to fighting the fire at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service and Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue are assisting DNR crews with firefighting efforts.

Fire officials say the blaze is believed to be human caused, but its exact source of ignition is still under investigation.