Explore 6 Spectacular Mushrooms That Washington Loves the Best

Washington residents don't play when it comes to mushrooms. You will find some die-hard foragers around here. Some of them are probably reading this right now with a mouthful of mushrooms as we speak (read). You might be delighted to see the list of the top ones that residents are looking up online for tasty mushroom recipes.

Get our free mobile app

Portobello Mushroom on a blue background Dan Dennis on Unsplash loading...

There's a Law for That: A Quick Legal Lesson About Harvesting Mushrooms in Washington State

When there's something strange (growing) in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Avid Mushroom Hunters! It is illegal to forage for more than five (5) gallons of wild edible mushrooms. It is also illegal to gather wild mushrooms from a Washington forest without a permit. Last fall, two guys in Grays Harbor found this out the hard way, when they were promptly arrested for doing this, as The Daily World reported. They had stolen 179 gallons of chantarelles!

Explore the 6 Mushrooms That WA Loves the Best Enoki Mushrooms Ingeborg Korme on Unsplash/Canva loading...

Where Washington Goes to Forage for Mushrooms

Hikers will schedule time off work to go foraging for mushrooms. You will find them bracing all manners of weather, climbing hills and mountains of Washington and Oregon in search for those fungi! Reddit is teeming with threads filled with people asking for help finding the best spots to hunt for mushrooms.

I personally don't get all the hype about mushroom hunting, but I definitely have chef friends who are in love with the sport. (Yes, I'm calling it Washington's latest sports craze, right after pickleball.)

LET US ASK YOU: When is the best time to go forage for mushrooms in Washington? Emai us with your answer! We might feature your comment in an update to this article!

Read Next→→ Best Hiking Spots for Mushroom Hunting in Washington