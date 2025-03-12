This story is almost like something you would see in a Showtime show like Weeds. This week, a second defendant in a RV drug bust case out of North Bend was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Homeland Security Nab WA Couple for Selling Black Market Fentanyl justice.gov loading...

What Had Happened Was...

A couple living out of an RV in Washington State was busted by Homeland Security and the FBI for selling fentanyl on the dark web. Other agencies helped to nab this couple including the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Washington State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

A campground shooting is what started the investigation into the Washington couple, as revealed by KOMO News. The man, Braiden F. Wilson, was shot in the campground and went to Harborview Medical Center for medical attention. When he and his partner, Chandler Bennett, returned to their RV, the King County Sheriff deputies were on the scene investigating the shooting.

Wilson tried to enter his RV--against law enforcement's orders not to-- and he was eventually tased and told to leave the premises with Bennett, according to a report from Valley Record News. The pair were both later arrested after a search warrant procured several illegal and deadly items, which you will see below.

The couple got busted after a raid on their RV at Washington's Olallie State Park, located near North Bend.

Olallie State Park North Bend Washington State parks.wa.gov loading...

Not only was the couple arrested and charged with a host of crimes including drug trafficking and drug possession with intent to sell black market fentanyl, but they were also accused of putting facility workers and customers at risk because of the toxic contamination of their storage unit, which was discovered after another search warrant.

Homeland Security Raids WA Couple's RV, Discover Guns & Fentanyl justice.gov loading...

Western District Court U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller's office prosecuted Chandler Bennett and Braiden F. Wilson in Seattle and sentenced them to prison for seven and eight years, respectively.

U.S. District Attorney Teal Luthy Miller justice.gov loading...

I am shocked at how easy it is to print gun parts with a 3D machine! King County Sheriffs had discovered Wilson and Bennett were in possession of 3D-generated gun parts, which they kept in their RV.

Other illicit items they couple kept in their RV included manual pill presses, kilos of fentanyl pills, pipe bombs, gun silencers, body armor, various booklets with instructions on how to make explosives, and more.

"When law enforcement entered the RV, they found a large cache of weapons as well as fentanyl powder, tablets containing fentanyl, and sundry items associated with the manufacture of tablets, including a manual pill press. Law enforcement located more than two and a half kilograms of fentanyl-laced pills. Law enforcement seized 16 firearms, body armor, silencers, and ballistic shields." - Justice.gov

Confiscated Guns WA Couple RV Bust justice.gov loading...

To read the whole story, see "Defendant negotiated prices from drug suppliers and shot some of the guns in the RV, including a machine gun", from the Western District of Washington's website.

Western District of Washington U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Washington via Facebook loading...

6 Highly Illegal Plants You Can’t Own in Washington State 6 plants that could get you busted in Washington State if you own them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals