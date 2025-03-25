The Airbnb in Washington “everyone” wants to stay at

I'm an old guy. I don't travel a lot, but when I do I'll stay at a motel or a hotel. Airbnb is not even on my radar. But occasionally, I think maybe I should check this out and a cool thing about this location that I'm going to tell you about is it's not that far away from where we live in Wenatchee.

Levi Kelly tours-youtube Courtesy of Airbnb Community Levi Kelly tours-youtube Courtesy of Airbnb Community loading...

According to axios.com,

‘The most wish-listed Airbnb escape in Washington state is a hilltop retreat with sweeping views of mountains and the Columbia River, the company tells Axios.

The intrigue: The open-concept home, designed for two guests, is surrounded by windows and features a hot tub where you can watch the sun descend.’

One of the reasons that this Airbnb location is so interesting to me is not just the beautiful location but the fact that it was only a few miles away from where I lived in Orondo. I spent many years in Orondo, and I had no clue that this place even existed.

On a 5-star scale, this location has garnered a rating of 4.96 with over 300 positive reviews.

Twice a year I make a pilgrimage to Electric City for a music festival at the Sunbanks Resort and my route takes me through Waterville. I have driven by the access to this location many times over the last several years and again, no clue that it even existed. It seems to me that if you were looking for a place to get away, Be secluded, and reflect on the beauty of nature, well, this is your location.

It makes sense that this is one of the most sought-after Airbnb getaways in all of Washington state and it’s right on our back door.

