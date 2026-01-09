Over the last several months, Alaska Airlines has seen some peaks and valleys. Certainly, their lowest point, multiple hacks on their computer systems. But things are looking up because Alaska Airlines has just committed to a new purchase of airplanes from Boeing.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Alaska Airlines placed an order for more than 100 Boeing planes Wednesday, the largest order in the airline’s history.

The order includes 105 narrowbody 737 MAX 10s and five widebody 787-10s. It also includes the option for an additional 35 737s down the line.'

Alaska Airlines goal?

These planned purchases will cement Alaska Airlines corporate aspirations to turn SeaTac Airport and the Alaska Air Hub into a global gateway with the acquisition of the 787-10s wide bodies. With these new, bigger planes, they will be offering 12 additional routes around the globe. Alaska Airlines have already announced nonstop flights to Seoul South Korea, London, Rome, Reykjavik, Iceland and Tokyo-Narita.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Back in 2024, Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines, which provided them with their first wide bodied aircraft. With this new announcement and the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, the total fleet of widebody airliners will be 17 of the 787s, (5 already flying), as well as 24 widebody A330s from the Hawaiian Airlines fleet.

One thing to note, the 737 MAX 10s that Alaska has on order have not yet been certified by the FAA, nor have the 737 MAX 7s.

Boeing is hoping that those certifications will occur sometime this year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How many total aircraft?

This new order will bring the Alaska Airlines Aircraft total up to 475 aircraft by 20-30, expanding to 550 aircraft by 2035.



39 SeaTac International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews! It's always best to plan for the worst so only the best will happen. These 1-star Google Reviews can give you an idea of what may come when you're flying into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



