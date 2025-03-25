Things boomers whine about that everyone else just accepts

I'm at that age that when somebody calls you an “old fart”, it's a compliment. I am an unapologetic baby boomer. I do have habits and things that I will never give up because I was born and raised with them, and there are other things that I have embraced that my fellow Boomers have not. Here's a list of a few of the things that bug the hell out of me that don't seem to bother anyone else younger than me.

Texting.

I come from an era where you spoke on the phone to somebody, or you spoke to them in person. If they were a great distance away, you would write them a letter. But emails and texting, that was a foreign thing. I still find texting a little bit ridiculous. What is it that you have to say to me that requires you limber up your thumbs and tap out a message. Why not just call? We can have a chat, that would make me happy. I have a buddy that is a little bit younger than me (not much) who is a compulsive texter. He can't help himself; he has to text everything rapid fire like a machine gun. It makes me nuts.

Coffee Culture.

I myself, I'm not a coffee drinker, but if I was, I'm not sure I would be all excited about coffee culture such as it is now. I don't remember my dad ever drinking coffee. I'm sure he did but I don't think that he would have ever ordered a 1/2 calf mochaccino.

Passwords.

Multiple passwords, changing passwords, two and three-step verification, I come from a much simpler age. We didn't have passwords unless we were trying to get into an afterhours club. I have to admit I've adapted and learned how to use passwords, but it still bugs the hell out of me.

Remote controls.

I'm one of those people that has multiple remote controls. One for the TV, one for the DVR, one for the Kindle Fire, one for the DVD player, (Yes, I still have one of those) one for the CD player. (Yeah, one of those as well) If I could do it, I would get a universal remote control, but it's impossible, it'll never happen.

Paying with cash.

I always carry some cash, but I don't always use it. People in my age bracket prefer paying with cash. I honestly prefer using a card, it's just simpler. That way I don't have to carry a bunch of change in my pocket and wear holes in my pants.

Ear Pods.

I have a set of ear pods. I seldom use them. OK, I hate them. They don't sound good. To my way of thinking, nothing will replace a really good, expensive set of headphones. My headphone of choice right now, if it's critical listening I'm using the Grado sr120x. But Grado headphones are not good for my job, so at work I use Audio Technica ATH-M50x. They're my headphone of choice when I'm working on the air or recording. (No, they're not wireless.)

Reality TV.

First off, as far as I'm concerned, that's not reality. At best you can call it “unscripted.”

Big Brother, The Kardashians. Naked and afraid. The real world. Younger folks find it captivating. I find it boring.

New technologies.

I'm old enough that I've lived through multiple paradigm changes in technology. Let's talk about audio. I don't like wireless speakers. I don't like Bluetooth audio. I barely like MP3s. When CDs came along, I embraced them and never looked back. As I said before, I still have a CD player and a DVD player, and I use them on a regular basis. If I want to listen to somebody's music, I buy their CD. I have no desire to buy something and let it live in “the cloud”. If I buy somebody's music, I want it in my hand. I want to be able to hold it and control what I do with it. Don't even get me started talking about wire.

So yes, I am an Official curmudgeon. In some ways I'm a copy of my dad. In other ways, not so much. This is just a small list of the things that I will never give up or am frustrated by. I could probably come up with more because, well, I'm a boomer, and a bit of a whiner.

I've learned to live with my quirks. My kids are just as frustrated with me as I was with my folks when I was young.

