So, you're going on a vacation, you're all excited and you're getting on the plane, and as you walk on the plane, you notice that a couple of seats have a little black triangle above the window. What is that black triangle all about? Why is it there, and why is it only above certain windows? On the plane.

The answer is something I never thought about.

According to msn.com,

‘On TikTok, a flight attendant for Cebu Pacific, Henny Joyce Lim, agreed.

“Passengers sitting next to the triangles get the best view of the wings,” she added.

“If the flight crew need to check the wings, these triangles let them know the best vantage points for the slats and flaps outside.”’

That's right, the black triangle above that window seat. Above that window indicates the window with the best view of the wing on either side of the plane. it could be aisle 10 or aisle 18 Depending on what type of Plane you're flying in.

the flight crew uses this window view in case there's an issue in the wing so they can take a look and see what's going on, also in order to check the wings for icing.

Now for me this is the best part. It is sometimes referred to as the William Shatner Seat. Because of his role in The Twilight Zone Episode, “Nightmare at 20,000 feet”.

So, the next time you're boarding a plane, if you're lucky enough to choose the aisle in which to sit, ask for the aisle with the black triangle above the window. The word is

that you get the best views from there.

Please keep in mind that if you decide to act out parts from the Twilight Zone episode while you're sitting in that seat, the flight crew will not be amused.

