Two injured by black bear In Washington

One of the things that makes Washington State so amazing is access to the outdoors and the beautiful places you can visit. As you enjoy these natural areas, it's hard to believe that there's any danger out there. But natural habitats have natural dangers, and one of those dangers in Washington state is black bears.

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Normally, black bears aren't very aggressive. However, there have been incidents of injuries relating to interactions with black bears in rural areas of Washington state. Most recently, just a few days ago.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘A man and a child Sunday evening were injured in an encounter with a black bear in Whatcom County — the second incident in about a month on the outskirts of Bellingham.

The incident happened on the property of a home north of Lake Whatcom, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

On August 15th It was reported to Fish and Wildlife that a hiker with a dog on a forested trail near Lake Whatcom was chased by a black bear. Fish and Wildlife were unable to find the bear afterwards. Then on August 22nd a jogger was attacked on a forested path north of Lake Whatcom and sustained foot and hand injuries.

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Black bear attacks are extremely rare in Washington state, in fact. Since 1974, only 24 attacks have been reported and only one was fatal.

What to do if you see a black bear?

A couple of things. You need to remember about black bears.

Don't ever turn and run from a bear.

Make yourself seem bigger.

Stand up. Raise your hands and wave them above your head.

Talk to the bear, don't yell, speak in a low voice.

Don't look the bear in the eye.

And slowly back up.

If you're hiking or running in the woods, it doesn't hurt to have bear spray with you, but you will seldom have to use it.

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Black bears can be found in almost all parts of Washington state except for the Columbia Basin. When food is scarce, they will come looking for food in rural residential areas.

When hiking or running on wooded trails, be aware of your surroundings at all times and be safe.



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