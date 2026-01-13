Chelan County Prepares for Annual Homeless Count

It's almost time for Chelan County's annual homeless Point-in-Time Count survey.

What Is the Point-in-Time Count?

READ MORE: 2025 Point-in-Time Count Shows Fewer Unsheltered

The most recent Point-in-Time Count showed a 26 percent decrease in unsheltered people compared to 2024, with 141 counted. However, last year's survey found that there were 64 more people reported to be in a housing crisis, staying in emergency shelters.

What the Survey Measures

Surveys conducted by outreach teams aim to collect information on people's living situations, including how long someone has been without a permanent home, where they sleep, where they are from, and whether or not they have been denied access to a shelter or would use a shelter if one were available.

Local Agencies Participating

The local event also allows housing services providers and other service-based non-profits an opportunity to communicate directly with people in need of their services while providing resources, including backpacks, gloves, socks, handwarmers, and food to participants in the survey. The Community Action Council fills the backpacks with supplies in partnership with Chelan County.

The Salvation Army offices in Wenatchee and staff from various nonprofits who work with the unhoused population will go throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties to speak with people on the street and provide resources.

Chelan Valley Hope will cover the Chelan Valley and Northern Douglas County, while Upper Valley MEND in Leavenworth will cover the Cascade School District service area and Cashmere.

Why the Data Matters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Washington State Commerce task communities annually to administer a survey to the unhoused population.

The information gathered from individuals experiencing homelessness on the day of the event is used to demonstrate the need for homeless housing services in the community and nationwide.