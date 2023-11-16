Can you “eat out” on Thanksgiving Day in Wenatchee? 

Almost everyone has some kind of Thanksgiving Family tradition. My Thanksgiving tradition is to go with the flow. Way back in the day all us kids were spread all over the state, but we would gather back to mom and dad's house in Burien for thanksgiving.

Now my kids are spread out all over the country and they Are creating their own Thanksgiving traditions.

Some are traveling, some are coming to Wenatchee, and some are out of state and staying at home. As far as I know, this Thanksgiving it is just me and my girlfriend. So, what do we do? Neither of us want to cook so I decided to find out who might be open on Thanksgiving Day for either breakfast or dinner.

Well, let's start off with Denny's 1337 N Wenatchee Ave.

Our Denny's in Wenatchee is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Thanksgiving Day is no exception. I'm thinking breakfast at Denny's, yeah. If any of my kids are in town, (no, I don't know if they're going to be in town yet), then they will be joining us.

Another spot I found out about is o, Bella Bistro 17 Orondo Ave. They will be open for coffee and pastries 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Both the Coast Hotel and the Red Lion are doing breakfast but for guests only.

So, I'm going through Yelp and the phone book, and I'm calling all of these places, and they are all closed and then I hit El Rinconsito 1100 N Miller St. Wenatchee,

yes, they will be open. Although I've never had Mexican food for Thanksgiving before. I guess you could do Turkey enchiladas or something like that, right?

Another place that's going to be open on Thanksgiving Day Sounds like A lot of fun.

TiKi Hawaiian Barbeque, 1450 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, they will be open 11a-9p. Yeah. BBQ Chicken and Thai Spicy short ribs, how does that sound?

I did find online was that there are a lot of restaurants in Leavenworth that are open for Thanksgiving Day.

Mozart's Restaurant, 829 Front St Leavenworth (upstairs) 12noon to 8p.

Also, J J Hills Fresh Grill, 505 W US Hwy 2 Leavenworth, You need to make a reservation, no walk in’s, (509) 548-7000. I'm sure other restaurants are open in Leavenworth. This is just the two I called.

The one thing I failed to do was call any of the Chinese restaurants in town. I just ran out of time.

With family or without, have a great thanksgiving.