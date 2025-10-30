Candy corn is always available year-round, but it really becomes visible in October, I mean everywhere. For all intents and purposes, all candy corn is, is sugar and food coloring with a little bit of vanilla and a few other secret ingredients.

Youtube / Food Network Youtube / Food Network loading...

Candy corn has been around since the late 1800s. Now, of course, you not only have candy corn, but you also have candy pumpkins. Walk through your favorite grocery store with bulk food items available; you can buy it by the pound.

But where is candied corn the most popular?

According to axios.com,

‘Mississippi, Nebraska and Kentucky residents order the most candy corn compared to the national average, per Instacart data shared with Axios. That's based on the difference in the share of Instacart orders containing candy corn in each state versus the national average last October.’

Youtube / Food Network Youtube / Food Network loading...

Many people have a love-hate relationship with candy corn. They hate admitting that they like it and if you put it out on the kitchen counter, They're going to grab one and throw it in their mouth, and then 5 minutes later they're going to do it again.

Who buys candy corn?

Axios.com actually created an interactive map that you can find on their website. (You will see the link below.) That will show you which states consume the most candy corn, and which states consume the least?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The most interesting statistic from this map is that Florida, Hawaii, and Washington DC consume the least amount of candy corn In October.

In the middle of the list, you'll find states like Oregon, Nevada, Texas, and Washington state show up, as well. Apparently, we In Washington don't love it and we don't hate it, we're just ambivalent.

Which states love and hate candy corn

Halloween poll: Is candy corn delicious or disgusting? - Axios Columbus

More than one way to eat a candy corn



The Most-Hated and Most-Loved Halloween Candy of 2025 Candy corn and licorice are losing their grip on Halloween—find out which treats are taking over. Gallery Credit: CANVA