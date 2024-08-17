1 Washington apple. But another variety coming on strong.

If you're wandering through the grocery store produce department, you'll see that gala and Granny Smith apples are still very popular and are considered the number one most popular Washington state apples. However, some newcomers are climbing up to that number one position.

Part of my morning breakfast routine when I'm at work is to eat an apple and I have found that the best apple that I can get for me personally is the Cosmic Crisp. I pick them up at Costco, I put them in the fridge, and for the next week and a half, they are great. Crispy, juicy, and sweet.

According to ca.news.yahoo.com,

‘The Cosmic Crisp is growing in popularity. Just five years after it was first introduced, it will make up 9% of the state’s harvest in 2024. It was developed as WA-38 by Washington State University specifically for Eastern Washington’s agriculture conditions and production will be up 3% since last year.’

Gala apples continue to be #1. Granny Smith, I think, coming in at #2.

The other top five apples? Red Delicious. Honey Crisp. And Fuji.

I'm really sorry if you haven't tried the Cosmic Crisp because it travels really well. It will be crispy and crunchy for days. I will say it's not as pretty as a Red delicious, but I think it's far superior. I had one as part of my breakfast this morning. Cosmic Crisp is gaining in popularity, in fact this year it will be up to 9% of the state's total apple harvest.

