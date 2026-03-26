For those of us that actually have the luxury of going out for lunch during a workday you may or may not know that something new has been added. The name is Crisp and their specialty is salads and sandwiches.

If you log on to the Crisp website, you probably won't see a mission statement, but what you will see is the opportunity to order from the menu. The menu has 11 different Salads 12 if you count the “build your own” and three sandwiches (Sorry, no build your own in that category). You won't find a phone number on the website, but you will find a way to order online.

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Prices are pretty competitive, a tiny bit more or a tiny bit less depending on where you like to normally get your sandwiches and salads.

I totally missed it.

You'll find them at 1201 N Wenatchee Ave. Right next to the entrance of the old second location for Stan’s Merry Mart, which is now a strip mall. They've been there for a while, but I've just been driving blindly past and never noticed the sign up until a week or so ago.

Salads range in price from $14.70 to $11.00 (if you decide to build your own). And the sandwiches are $12.00.

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Their hours are from 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM, 6 days a week. I got there about 5 minutes till 11, and they were already open and taking orders. It seems that they have a very robust takeout business. The crew behind the counter was working really hard to get those orders out. and while I was there getting my order, five more customers came in.

I decided to go for the roast beef. All the sandwiches are made with focaccia bread. The roast beef sandwich also had Provolone cheese, what I think were roasted Peppers, arugula and “crisp dressing.” (That's basically a variation of 1000 islands). I have to admit, I wasn't sure whether I was going to like the crisp dressing, but as it turned out I think it went well with the roast beef.

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It was a big sandwich.

Big enough that it might feed two people. I ate the first half and thought, well maybe I should save the rest for dinner and then I said no I don't think so, this is good.

The whole combination was good; I thought the flavor of the roast Peppers along with the crisp sauce went really well with the roast beef. The focaccia was fresh and really tasty.

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When you get your sandwich, it's wrapped, cut in half and placed in a box. At that point, you can either stay sit down and dig in or take it back to work and do what I did. (And stuff your face.)

Honestly, I was very pleased with what I got. I thought the price point was good, and now Crisp will go in rotation with some of my other favorite places when I decide to go out for lunch.

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And if you can’t get away for lunch, that’s OK, there's always DoorDash.

