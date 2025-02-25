What does it take to be upper middle class in WA state?

So, in the year 2025, what does it really take to be qualified as upper middle class in Washington state?

When I was a kid growing up on the outskirts of Burien, I had no concept of what middle class or upper middle class or lower-class was, I just didn't know. I was not raised that way. When I think about it now, we would probably be considered upper middle class. My dad had a solid job as an engineer at Boeing. We had two cars in the garage, dad had a boat, we had a swimming pool in the backyard. Yeah, I guess we were upper middle class, but I didn't know that at the time.

So how much money do you need to make in order to be upper middle class in 2025.

According to gobankingrates.com.

‘According to GOBankingRates research, the median income varies tremendously by state due to the cost of living and employment possibilities. For example, if you live in Mississippi, a household income of $91,841 would put you in the upper-middle class because the median income is $52,985. In Maryland, the median household income is $98,461, so your household would have to bring in $170,666 to be considered one of the upper members of the middle class.’

Depending on what state you live in really depends on where you line up as to middle class or upper middle class.

On the low end of income, let's look at Arkansas the median income in Arkansas is $56,355, If you want to be upper middle class in Arkansas, you need to be earning $97,647.

In West Virginia. $55,217.00 is the median income. if you want to be upper middle class in west Virginnia you need to earn $95,709.

At the top of that list, you will find Maryland. With a median income of $98,461 if you want to be upper middle class in Maryland, it's going to cost you. To be considered upper middle class in Maryland, you need to be earning $170,666.00 a year.

Number 2 On that list is New Jersey with a median income of $97,126. If you want to be considered upper middle class in New Jersey you need to be earning $168,352 a year.

Now let's bring it on home.

I really wish they had a breakout for Eastern and Western Washington. I think we can assume that we're talking Western Washington here, but I could be wrong. The median household income for Washington state is $90,325, and if you want to be considered upper middle class in Washington state, you need to be earning $156,563 a year.

Looking at that number just kind of boggles my mind. I'm nowhere near that. But I must admit I'm doing all right. I'm paying my bills, I'm comfortable, I'm happy with where I'm at.

How about you?

